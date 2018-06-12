“N***er Hunting” Video Of Racist Waitress At “Breastaurant” Gets Her Fired

When will racists learn to keep their ignorance off of social media? It never ends well once they’re exposed.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For instance: Tabatha Dobson, a 20-year-old a who is a waitress for a “breastaurant” in south St. Louis County, Missouri (yep, you read that right — “breastaurant“) was on video making horribly racist comments. In the now viral clip, Duncan is shown in a truck when a man off camera man says, “So are we going n***er hunting today or what?” He goes back and forth with another man before Duncan added with a smile, “You get them n*ggers.”
SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest
Watch the disturbing video below:
The backlash has been swift. She lost her job as a waitress at the “breastaurant” and she reportedly just enlisted in U.S. Air Force. See below:
Now, she may be kicked out of the Air Force.
“We have been made aware of a video online of an alleged reserve Airman who made racially insensitive comments,” the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. “We are looking into the matter and we appreciate this being brought to our attention.”
The statement continued:
“The U.S. Air Force values diversity and inclusion; our Airmen come together to produce an incredible team that can accomplish any mission and overcome any challenge. We believe that our greatest asset is our diverse, innovative and technically-savvy workforce. Our Airmen come from all backgrounds and remarks such as these do not fall in line with our culture. We take incidents like this very seriously and action will be taken upon further investigation as necessary.”
Dobson deleted her social media accounts, which were filled with pro-Trump memes and posts bashing NFL players for kneeling, according to the Riverfront Times. In addition, there was reportedly a deleted June 10 tweet where she wrote that she “dropped to her knees in prayer.”
Girl, please. Don’t bring prayer into this, own your place in the social media’s racist hall of shame.
The Latest:
- Mashonda Shares Her Co-Parenting Wake Up Call: “My Son Asked Why His Father And I Didn’t Like Each Other”
- Headkrack On Kids See Ghosts: “This Album Is Better Than ‘Ye’ To Me” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Alduan Tartt: “It Is Manly To Admit That You Have Feelings” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- “N***er Hunting” Video Of Racist Waitress At “Breastaurant” Gets Her Fired
- J. Prince Tells How He Tried To Warn Biggie His Life Was In Danger [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
1. Aja Evans, Team USASource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USASource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Team USA3 of 14
4. Chris Kinney, Team USA4 of 14
5. Jordan Greenway, Team USASource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Erin Jackson, Team USASource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Shani Davis, Team USASource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Maame Biney, Team USASource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Kimani Griffin, Team USASource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Shannon-Ogbani Abeda, Eritrea10 of 14
11. Sabrina Wanjiku, Kenya11 of 14
12. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, JamaicaSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana13 of 14
14. Audra Segree, Jamaica14 of 14
SEE ALSO:
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race
Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained
Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening
“N***er Hunting” Video Of Racist Waitress At “Breastaurant” Gets Her Fired was originally published on newsone.com