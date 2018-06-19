“Ni**er Hunting” Waitress Kicked Out Of The Air Force, Says She Has Black Friends [VIDEO]

A white woman has learned the hard way that racism doesn’t pay. Her inappropriate comments got her booted from the Armed Forces.

Tabitha Duncan, a Missouri waitress, was spotted serving vile bigoted threats towards African Americans. In a Snapchat video she is seen driving on a dark road when a man off camera asks “So, we’re going ni**er hunting today or what?”

A man wearing a hat confirms the task saying “We’re going ni**er hunting.” To which Duncan replies “You get them ni**ers” and proceeds to smile.

The video went viral sparking outrage from the local St. Louis County community and beyond. Duncan was immediately terminated from her job at Social Bar & Grill. Now the Air Force has also cut ties with the reserved airman hopeful.

In a statement to the Air Force Times Lt. Col. Chad Gibson confirmed that she is “in the process of being released from her enlistment.” The official went on to suggest that “Tabbie” seek help.

Duncan has since commented on the incident saying “I was underage drinking and I said something stupid. I was intoxicated. I have Black friends. I have Black people in my family. I didn’t mean it.”

You can view the video below.

This racist woman is Tabitha Duncan and she wants to join the @usairforce. People like her is why I influenced my children NOT to join the #Military. pic.twitter.com/nWhvFvcFTD — Black America Cares (@BlackPeopleCare) June 11, 2018

Photo: Snapchat

