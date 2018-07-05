Omar Epps Tells Why There Will Never Be A Sequel To “Love & Basketball” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RSMS Videos
| 07.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Omar Epps joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to talk about his new book “From Fatherless to Fatherhood.” He also spoke about movies he’s done in the past as well as his death on the show “ER.” A lot of people ask him about if there will be a “Love & Basketball” 2.

Epps mentioned that it will never happen because it’s like touching a classic song. Some things are made to be left alone and people need to understand that. Epps said, “We had our moment, you can’t remix everything.”

RELATED: Omar Epps Opens Up About Trying To Be A Good Father Despite Growing Up Fatherless [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

He loves how right now so many young Black actors and directors are doing amazing work. Epps hopes this keeps happening because it’s bringing him back to the 90’s where a new Black movies came out every month. Would you want to see a “Love & Basketball” sequel?

RELATED: Paula Patton & Omar Epps Star In Thriller “Traffik” [TRAILER]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Omar Epps Sends His Oldest Daughter Off To Prom [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar Epps In The 90s

8 photos Launch gallery

#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar Epps In The 90s

Continue reading Omar Epps Tells Why There Will Never Be A Sequel To “Love & Basketball” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar Epps In The 90s

Love & Basketball , omar epps , sequel

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close