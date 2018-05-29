Paternity Test Inspires “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast To Recite Michael Jackson Lyrics! [EXCLUSIVE]

Omar and Bacima grew up together and now might have a child with each other. Omar really liked her sister and never thought of being with her. Things got crazy during a 4th of July party and they ended up sleeping together.
Omar thinks that her boo at the time in the army is the father of the baby. Bacima told everyone she never slept with anyone else so he has to be the dad. Make sure you listen to hear what happen with this Paternity Test.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Paternity Test Results For A Woman Who Got Caught Lying [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Paternity Results For A Couple Who Had A Wild Night At A Post-Wedding Party [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Woman Gets Upset At Roy Wood Jr. Over Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Kim Kardashian To Visit White House, Seeking Pardon For Black Great-Grandmother
- Serena Williams Took The French Open To Wakanda In Black Catsuit [PHOTOS]
- Favorite Lines From Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” [EXCLUSIVE]
- So About This Drake Blackface Photo Pusha T Dug Up…
- Has Mariah Carey Fallen On Hard Times? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Southwest Airlines Asked Interracial Couple To Prove Biracial Child Was Theirs
- Rickey Smiley Preaches About The Homemade Ice Cream & Zebra Cake He Had On Memorial Day [EXCLUSIVE]
- Roseanne Barr Blames Racist Tweet On Ambien Tweeting, Gets Dragged
- Is Kenya Moore Losing Her Husband And Spot On RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Pusha T Responds To Drake With Filthy “The Story Of Adidon” Diss Track [NEW MUSIC]