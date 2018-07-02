CLOSE
LeBron James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles

Will Lakers fans be celebrating purple and gold reign next summer?

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

King James is going to the West Coast. Minutes ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed in a tweet that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a $154 million deal over the next four years. Wow.

Woj is also saying that Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is determined to join James in LA.

Sincere condolences to the fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

