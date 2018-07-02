LeBron James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles

King James is going to the West Coast. Minutes ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed in a tweet that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a $154 million deal over the next four years. Wow.
Woj is also saying that Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is determined to join James in LA.
Sincere condolences to the fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
