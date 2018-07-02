LeBron James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles

King James is going to the West Coast. Minutes ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed in a tweet that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a $154 million deal over the next four years. Wow.

LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Woj is also saying that Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is determined to join James in LA.

Sincere condolences to the fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sources: As trade talks have unfolded, Kawhi Leonard’s focus is unchanged: He wants to be a Laker. https://t.co/0wZGf5MrNt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

