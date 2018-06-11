Did Delonte West Just Admit He Was Hooking Up With LeBron’s Mom? [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Delonte West may have inadvertently confirmed a rumor that has been circulating for years.
Ever since Lebron James’ first stint in Cleveland, it was rumored that his teammate, Delonte West had an affair with his mother. Now, in an attempt to explain to Vice Sports why he didn’t name his child Delonte Jr., the troubled former NBA player may have just confirmed it.
