Delonte West may have inadvertently confirmed a rumor that has been circulating for years.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ever since Lebron James’ first stint in Cleveland, it was rumored that his teammate, Delonte West had an affair with his mother. Now, in an attempt to explain to Vice Sports why he didn’t name his child Delonte Jr., the troubled former NBA player may have just confirmed it.

This might be worse for LeBron James than losing the #NBAFinals. smh pic.twitter.com/sOK1nva1Pm — ✶✶✶✶ (@NotARoleModeI) June 9, 2018

The Latest:

Did Delonte West Just Admit He Was Hooking Up With LeBron’s Mom? [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com