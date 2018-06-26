LeBron James Speechless After 13-Year-Old Son Almost Dunks In A Game [VIDEO]

From the looks of it, LeBron James Jr. aka Lil Bron has thrown it down in practice before.

But when he took off for a fast break dunk in a real game, even his O.G. was shook.

Yo even Big Bron was shook when Lil Bron almost yammed that lol pic.twitter.com/2EWgwfov7x — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) June 24, 2018

He didn’t complete the attempt, but it’s clear that King James’ royal DNA was successfully passed down.

Hit the jump to see Bron pass more jewels to Lil Bron and his teammates during a timeout.

