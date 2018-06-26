CLOSE
Videos
Home > Videos

LeBron James Speechless After 13-Year-Old Son Almost Dunks In A Game [VIDEO]

Even King James was amazed when Lil Bron took flight on a fast break.

609 reads
Leave a comment
67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

From the looks of it, LeBron James Jr. aka Lil Bron has thrown it down in practice before.

But when he took off for a fast break dunk in a real game, even his O.G. was shook.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He didn’t complete the attempt, but it’s clear that King James’ royal DNA was successfully passed down.

Hit the jump to see Bron pass more jewels to Lil Bron and his teammates during a timeout.

LeBron James Speechless After 13-Year-Old Son Almost Dunks In A Game [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

lebron james , Lebron James Jr.

1 2Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading LeBron James Speechless After 13-Year-Old Son Almost Dunks In A Game [VIDEO]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close