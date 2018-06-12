CLOSE
Will LeBron James’ Mom’s Ex Expose Beyoncé As Bron Bron’s Sidepiece?

2012 Sports Illustrated Sportsman Of The Year Award Presentation - Inside

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Remember the shady character LeBron James’ mama Gloria was dating back when he played for the Miami Heat? This dude Lambo is now on instagram promoting a ‘tell-all’ book, focused on the James family and he’s making some serious accusations.

The rapper claims that Beyonce is indeed LeBron’s sidepiece and that’s why Bey and Jay skipped out on his nuptials and vice versa.

MY BOOK WILL BE GIVING THE WORLD THE TRUTH ABOUT WHY @beyonce WASN’T INVITED TO @kingjames WEDDING, AND ALSO WHY #savannajames Wasn’t invited to @beyonce wedding, THE MISTRESS WILL BE EXPOSED IN MY BOOK, MAYBE ITS A CUZING OF #jayz or @beyonce, U HAVE TO READ MY BOOK TO KNOW .

Seems shady AF. One commenter tagged the FBI in Lambo’s post, claiming he’s been trying to extort celebrities with his alleged “receipts”. Like his claim that LeBron has a secret side baby with Atlanta reporter Sharon Reed…

What do you think of all of this?

