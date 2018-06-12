Will LeBron James’ Mom’s Ex Expose Beyoncé As Bron Bron’s Sidepiece?

Remember the shady character LeBron James’ mama Gloria was dating back when he played for the Miami Heat? This dude Lambo is now on instagram promoting a ‘tell-all’ book, focused on the James family and he’s making some serious accusations.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The rapper claims that Beyonce is indeed LeBron’s sidepiece and that’s why Bey and Jay skipped out on his nuptials and vice versa.
MY BOOK WILL BE GIVING THE WORLD THE TRUTH ABOUT WHY @beyonce WASN’T INVITED TO @kingjames WEDDING, AND ALSO WHY #savannajames Wasn’t invited to @beyonce wedding, THE MISTRESS WILL BE EXPOSED IN MY BOOK, MAYBE ITS A CUZING OF #jayz or @beyonce, U HAVE TO READ MY BOOK TO KNOW .
#godspeed MY BOOK WILL BE GIVING THE WORLD THE TRUTH ABOUT WHY @beyonce WASN’T INVITED TO @kingjames WEDDING, AND ALSO WHY #savannajames Wasn’t invited to @beyonce wedding, THE MISTRESS WILL BE EXPOSED IN MY BOOK, MAYBE ITS A CUZING OF #jayz or @beyonce, U HAVE TO READ MY BOOK TO KNOW . @ernieramos @mavcarter @realtristan13 @khloekardashian @kimkardashian @krisjenner @nike @nikebasketball @tmz_tv @theshaderoom @kendalljenner @keyshiacole @kyliejenner @kyrieirving @oprah @fella_flamzey @rawfootagerecords @madonna @breakfastclubam @keke @karrueche @nextlegendd @iamnaomicampbell @nickiminaj @lala @gabunion @dwyanewade @trinarockstarr @amberrose @rsbelhasa @chessmovesent @iamcardib @cthagod
Seems shady AF. One commenter tagged the FBI in Lambo’s post, claiming he’s been trying to extort celebrities with his alleged “receipts”. Like his claim that LeBron has a secret side baby with Atlanta reporter Sharon Reed…
#godspeed GET A COPY OF MY BOOK WHEN ITS RELEASE @kingjames THIS NOT EVEN ABOUT ME THIS IS HOW U DID MY DAUGHTER, @kingjames @ernieramos @mavcarter @richpaul @pr_rwtw @sharonreedcbs46 @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @krisjenner @nba @nbatv @nbaontnt @nbaonespn @theshaderoom @breakfastclubam @cavs @nike @nikebasketball @realtristan13 @teyanataylor @imanshumpert @miamiheat @dwyanewade @gabunion #savannajames @fella_flamzey @tmz_tv @varig99
What do you think of all of this?
The Latest:
- Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson From “Saturday Night Live” Are Engaged
- Will LeBron James’ Mom’s Ex Expose Beyoncé As Bron Bron’s Sidepiece?
- Kamiyah Mobley’s Kidnapper Has Finally Been Sentenced
- Kandi Burruss Brings “Kandi Koated Nights” To Bravo
- Democrats Run To Obama For Advice As Trump’s Chances In 2020 Improve