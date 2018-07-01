When Boosie BadAzz attempted to comb his son’s hair on Instagram Live, we couldn’t help but to get instant flashbacks of the days we would get popped with the comb because our hair was too nappy and mama was too frustrated.

Boosie combing that boy hair like a mad black moma 😂 pic.twitter.com/VohJpIlBXG — ㅤً (@allureshae) June 29, 2018

All Boosie is missing is the house phone glued to his ear so he can get all the neighborhood gossip.

Boosie Combs His Son’s Hair And Transforms Into A Black Mom! [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com