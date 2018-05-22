Videos
Home > Videos

Boosie Offers Cash For Students That Made Straight A’s In Class [VIDEO]

186 reads
Leave a comment
Tidal Presents The Atlantic Records 2015 BET Awards After Party

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Boosie showed his appreciation for education by hosting an “Out Of School Bash” and rewarding students that excelled academically this year by paying $30 each for report cards indicating they made Straight A’s.

 

The Latest:

Boosie Offers Cash For Students That Made Straight A’s In Class [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Boosie

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Boosie Offers Cash For Students That Made Straight A’s In Class [VIDEO]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close