Gary’s Tea: Is Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Marriage Strong Enough To Survive Reality TV? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are the latest married couple taking their relationship to reality TV. “Teyana & Iman” will debut on VH1 on March 26th. The couple is already known for their inspiring public declarations of love for each other, and they seem to have built a strong marriage, even already surviving a cheating incident.

But taking that to television screens makes some fans nervous, as reality TV has notoriously bad effects on people’s lives and relationships. Check out this exclusive video to hear more on this story and others from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: How Teyana Taylor & Rihanna Ended Their Feud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: How Iman Shumpert Showed His Love For Teyana Taylor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Drops Bombshell News On Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest:

Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic 22 photos Launch gallery Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic 1. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It! 1 of 22 2. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It! 2 of 22 3. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It! 3 of 22 4. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 4 of 22 5. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 5 of 22 6. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 6 of 22 7. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 7 of 22 8. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 8 of 22 9. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 9 of 22 10. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 10 of 22 11. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 11 of 22 12. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 12 of 22 13. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 13 of 22 14. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 14 of 22 15. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 15 of 22 16. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 16 of 22 17. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 17 of 22 18. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 18 of 22 19. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It! 19 of 22 20. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It! 20 of 22 21. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It 21 of 22 22. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Victoria Said It! 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Is Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Marriage Strong Enough To Survive Reality TV? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic