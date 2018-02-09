Gary’s Tea: Is Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Marriage Strong Enough To Survive Reality TV? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are the latest married couple taking their relationship to reality TV. “Teyana & Iman” will debut on VH1 on March 26th. The couple is already known for their inspiring public declarations of love for each other, and they seem to have built a strong marriage, even already surviving a cheating incident.
But taking that to television screens makes some fans nervous, as reality TV has notoriously bad effects on people’s lives and relationships. Check out this exclusive video to hear more on this story and others from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: How Teyana Taylor & Rihanna Ended Their Feud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: How Iman Shumpert Showed His Love For Teyana Taylor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Teyana Taylor Drops Bombshell News On Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
