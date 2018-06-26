Is Tristan Thompson Ready To Leave Khloe Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is back with some celebrity gossip! Khloe Kardashian was allegedly spotted with a diamond ring on her finger. Her and Tristan Thompson might be working on their relationship, but Gary doesn’t think they look happy together. He always looks like he’s ready to leave and Gary doesn’t understand why a lot of men have babies then are ready to leave.

Gary also spilled some tea about Tisha Campbell-Martin and her soon to be ex-husband, Duane Martin. He allegedly had hid millions of dollars in the marriage and the couple filed for bankruptcy years ago. Gary believes Tisha made most of the money so he doesn’t understand why he hid it.

