Why Tristan Thompson Is Accused Of Favoring His Child With Khloe Kardashian [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Father’s Day passed and Tristan Thompson wanted to show love to both of his kids. The NBA star bought both his son and daughter a diamond necklace. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he believes it was tacky and didn’t like it.

Follow @TheRSMS

Tristan has been accused of spending more time and favoring his daughter, True Thompson that he has with Khloe Kardashian. The team also spoke about Jesse Williams and him having to pay his ex-wife $50,000 more per month for child support. The kids are only 2 and 4 and his ex-wife claims she needs more for a college fund.

RELATED: Draymond Green To Tristan Thompson: “I Don’t F*** With You!” [VIDEO]

Da Brat defended Jesse saying that she doesn’t need that kind of money now for those kids. She also is having him pay her legal fees.

RELATED: How Tristan Thompson Made Other NBA Players Look Bad [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: When Tristan Thompson Will Leave Khloe Kardashian [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: