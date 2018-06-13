CLOSE
Videos
Home > Videos

Draymond Green To Tristan Thompson: “I Don’t F*** With You!” [VIDEO]

176 reads
Leave a comment
2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Draymond Green very much enjoyed his third championship parade in Oakland on Tuesday. While Green wasn’t necessarily the main star of the day — that honor likely goes to the shirtless, robed Nick Young or rookie Jordan Bell who jumped into the crowd in search of more Hennessy — he was still very much Draymond. That included another shirt trolling LeBron James, with the Arthurfist meme with three Warriors championship rings.

It also included Green getting lathered up and dropping some trash talk in the form of a story about Tristan Thompson, in which he said he told Thompson after Game 4 they are “cut from a different cloth” when Thompson tried to shake his hand. Shortly after Green’s proclamation in Oakland, the good folks at WarriorsWorld produced video evidence of this encounter.

Green did, indeed, snub Thompson for a postgame handshake, but he didn’t say anything about being cut from a different cloth. Instead, he went with a far more simple message: “I don’t f*ck with you.”

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Ezra Shaw and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Draymond Green To Tristan Thompson: “I Don’t F*** With You!” [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Draymond Green , tristan thompson

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close