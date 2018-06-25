How XXXTentacion’s Murder Is Different From Other From Other Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

| 06.25.18
In a lot of murders especially in the hip hop community we never found out who did it. A suspect recently was caught in the murder of XXXTentacion. Headkrack mentioned the suspect in question could possibly have multiple charges against him.

He also spoke about how some people talk their way into jail. Soldier Kidd was being blamed for the murder, but he got on Instagram and mentioned that people need to apologize to him now. Younger artist seem to brag about the wrong thing and it’s pretty sad.

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested.  Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large.  In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.  

