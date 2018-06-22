CLOSE
Entertainment News
XXXTentacion's Mom Reveals He Had A Child On The Way, Fans Are Joyous And Skeptical

XXXTentacion killed

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

Wow, do you believe in reincarnation? Because days after the passing of XXXtentacion, his mother just broke some major news via Instagram.

After news broke this morning that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of XXX, we just got another bomb shell that no one saw coming.

His mother posted a picture of an ultrasound on her IG with the caption: “He left us a final gift”.

There is no word on who the mother is, but fans of his are both joyous, as well as skeptical about the posting.

You can see the picture that his mother shared below.

#xxxtentacion mom announces he had a child on the way.

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested.  Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large.  In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.  

XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals He Had A Child On The Way, Fans Are Joyous And Skeptical was originally published on boomphilly.com

XXXTentacion

Close