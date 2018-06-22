XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals He Had A Child On The Way, Fans Are Joyous And Skeptical

Wow, do you believe in reincarnation? Because days after the passing of XXXtentacion, his mother just broke some major news via Instagram.

After news broke this morning that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of XXX, we just got another bomb shell that no one saw coming.

His mother posted a picture of an ultrasound on her IG with the caption: “He left us a final gift”.

There is no word on who the mother is, but fans of his are both joyous, as well as skeptical about the posting.

You can see the picture that his mother shared below.

