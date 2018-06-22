How Ski Mask The Slump God Is Stepping Up For XXXTentacion [EXCLUSIVE]

XXXTentacion was murdered earlier this week and the hunt is still on for the people involved in this tragic incident. The rapper was supposed to have a charity event this weekend in Miami and some thought it would be canceled, but Ski Mask The Slump God will now do it. He wants to use this day for charity and as a day to remember XXXTentacion.

Headkrack also spoke about XXXTentacion’s baby mother who allegedly stated that he beat her and fans decided to burn the items she bought to a memorial service. Akon is also making headlines as the rapper launches his own cryptocurrency called “Akoin.”

He is hoping this improves living conditions in Senegal. Jay-Z and Beyonce are currently on tour, but fans can get ready for a slight change since their album dropped.

