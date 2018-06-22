How Ski Mask The Slump God Is Stepping Up For XXXTentacion [EXCLUSIVE]

Audio
| 06.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

XXXTentacion was murdered earlier this week and the hunt is still on for the people involved in this tragic incident. The rapper was supposed to have a charity event this weekend in Miami and some thought it would be canceled, but Ski Mask The Slump God will now do it. He wants to use this day for charity and as a day to remember XXXTentacion.

Headkrack also spoke about XXXTentacion’s baby mother who allegedly stated that he beat her and fans decided to burn the items she bought to a memorial service. Akon is also making headlines as the rapper launches his own cryptocurrency called “Akoin.”

RELATED: XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals He Had A Child On The Way, Fans Are Joyous And Skeptical

He is hoping this improves living conditions in Senegal. Jay-Z and Beyonce are currently on tour, but fans can get ready for a slight change since their album dropped.

RELATED: Why People Think XXXTentacion Faked His Death [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Is Enough Being Done To Apprehend XXXTentacion’s Murderer? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How Ski Mask The Slump God Is Stepping Up For XXXTentacion [EXCLUSIVE]

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested.  Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large.  In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.  

 

Akon , Ski Mask The Slump God , XXXTentacion

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close