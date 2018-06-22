Beyonce Alowishus Explains Her Ethnic Background [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack is so excited that it’s Friday and speaks to some of the Facebook Live audience. Beyonce Alowishus was doing some work around him and they spoke about how XXXTentacion’s killer was caught. Headkrack mentioned it’s rare that people snitch like that and is surprised about it all.
One person asked about what Beyonce’s background is and it was pretty interesting. Beyonce mentioned that her mother is White with blonde hair and her father is Persian from Dubai. The fan also spoke about how beautiful she is.
Headkrack believes that there are a lot of features where you can tell Beyonce isn’t White. She said when she gets pulled over by the cops she plays her White girl role. When Headkrack pulls over he pretends to be British and puts on his accent.
