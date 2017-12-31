Black Tony
Black Tony Gets Checked By Beyonce Alowishus For Lying [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony called up thinking that he was already on Christmas vacation, and he tried to blame Beyonce Alowishus for his thinking that! But Beyonce will not be lied on, and she promptly checked him for such a claim. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

