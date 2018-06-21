Why People Think XXXTentacion Faked His Death [EXCLUSIVE]

XXXTentacion was murdered earlier this week and police are still looking for suspects. Some thing that the rapper is faking his death because the person allegedly seen shot didn’t have the same face tattoos he had. Headkrack mentioned that he loves a good conspiracy theory, but he believes he’s dead.
The memorial in LA for him was shut down because fans got very rowdy. He had a different kind of fan base where they lashed out and banged on police cars.
Rich The Kid is also making headlines after beating up a photographer. The photographer allegedly asked him about running from Lil Uzi Vert and he got mad. They began to get into a physical altercation and now could owe the photographer money.
