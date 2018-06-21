Is Enough Being Done To Apprehend XXXTentacion’s Murderer? [EXCLUSIVE]

XXXTentacion was murdered earlier this week and police are still looking for suspects. There were some people that went on Instagram with red masks on and mentioned that they didn’t do it. Police are allegedly looking for suspects that had on masks after they robbed and murdered the rapper.

There is currently a $3,000 reward for information, but Headkrack believes that it’s not enough. Since his death his music sales have also increased. Hopefully the people that committed this crime get caught. Headkrack also spoke about Akon launching his own cryptocurrency that’s called “Akoin.”

