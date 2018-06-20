XXXTentacion’s Team Releases Statement

XXXTentacion’s Team Released a Statement Regarding His Death.
“XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit,” the statement reads. According to the statement—which was written by manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, lawyer Bob Celestin and AKW PR—details regarding memorial services are forthcoming.
Starbucks Is Closing 150 of Its Stores.
No more Starbucks on every corner!? Becky’s going to have a fit. The coffee chain announced Tuesday that sales are expected to rise just 1 percent globally for the current quarter, which is the worst its seen in almost nine years, says Bloomberg. They’re also closing close to 150 of its stores in the next fiscal year, which is three times the amount they’ve previously shut down per year.
“Our growth has slowed a bit,” Chief Executive Officer Johnson told Bloomberg. “I expect better, I think our shareholders deserve better, and we’re committed to address that.”
Business is tough, you say? Hmmm…
ICYMI, Pharrell Williams and Kenya Barris Are Collabing on a Stage Musical About Juneteenth.
Yes, the Pharrell is teaming up with Black-ish’s genius creator Kenya Barris to create a stage musical about the true abolition of slavery. According to Vuture, Barris will handle story writing with Black-ish producer Peter Saj, while Pharrell—surprise!—will handle the music.
“Few specifics are known about how, exactly, they’ll translate Juneteenth into a musical (though we’re thinking Hamilton),” Vulture adds, “but they’ve said it will center on two African-American families, with one story set in the present and the other during the Civil War.”
Is There a New Star Trek Series on the Way?
Looks like it. In fact, there may be multiple. Variety reports that Alex Kurtzman has been signed by the studio behind Star Trek: Discovery to a five-year deal. Under that deal, he’ll be overseeing the expansion of the Star Trek franchise, which includes a new series, a new mini-series, and more. Most details are being kept under wraps, but according to Variety, one of the series will be based on the “Wrath of Khan” story.
