Suspect Arrested In Connection To XXXTentacion Murder

Source: Sun Sentinel / GettyA 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday (June 20) in connection to the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion. Derrick D. Williams was booked for first-degree murder and the slain Florida artist’s mother alerted fans of the arrest at a vigil according to reports.

TMZ reports:

The suspect’s name is Dedrick D. Williams, and Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. took the 22-year-old into custody Wednesday and booked him for first-degree murder.

During a vigil Wednesday night in South Florida … X’s mother told family and friends she’d just gotten notice from police that they’d made the arrest.

Someone at the gathering mentioned there was a chase on the nearby highway I-95 … which may have ended with cops nabbing Williams for the murder of X.

Williams had a previous grand theft charge that he was still under probation for.

