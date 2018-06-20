Detective Chris Anderson Explains The Difference Between A Robbery & A Burglary [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Detective Chris Anderson is talking to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” about his new show “Reasonable Doubt,” on the ID channel. He spoke about the death of rapper XXXTentacion and the difference between a robbery as well as a burglary. Many times people will talk to him about how their home was robbed when really it was burglarized.

Anderson mentioned that when someone takes items from your home that’s a burglary, but if someone walks up to you with force that’s a robbery. He also spoke about how being robbed is one of the most traumatic events someone could go through. Anderson gave suggestions on how to protect yourself at all times.

He believes you should walk with purpose and not look like an easy target by being distracted by other things going on. Carry mase or a tazor to feel more protected and remember if you can walk with friends. When a thief asks you for anything just give it up because those items can be replaced but you can’t.

