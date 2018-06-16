In case you missed the viral photo of Rich The Kid in a hospital bed following a home invasion.

According to TSR, masked men entered and took jewelry and cash.

Instagram model TorI Brixx was also hospitalized. Read the full details below.

Read Rich’s wife’s statement below. She believes it’s an inside job.

Rich The Kid Was Allegedly Set Up & Robbed By Instagram Model Tori Brixx was originally published on globalgrind.com