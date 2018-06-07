Kevin Garnett‘s younger sister immersed herself in the light of the struggle after reports came fort that she was arrested for attempted robbery via the use of bomb threats. Ashley Danyelle Phelps tried to rob three check cashing establishments in Greenville, South Carolina before she was finally arrested.
TMZ reports:
It all started on Monday … cops say Ashley Danyelle Phelps tried to rob a Check Into Cash in Greenville — and told employees she had a bomb. Someone pressed a panic button and Phelps fled without any loot.
The next day, cops say Phelps tried to hit another Check Into Cash store — but failed so she went to an Advance America shop instead and once again told employees she had a bomb.
Police responded and 37-year-old Phelps was captured a short time later.
She was formally charged with 2 counts of armed robbery, 2 counts of making a bomb threat and 1 count of attempted armed robbery.
According to the outlet, Garnett and his sister are no longer close.
Kevin Garnett's Sister Arrested For Attempted Bomb Threat Robbery
—
Photo: Greenville County Detention Center
