Kevin Garnett‘s younger sister immersed herself in the light of the struggle after reports came fort that she was arrested for attempted robbery via the use of bomb threats. Ashley Danyelle Phelps tried to rob three check cashing establishments in Greenville, South Carolina before she was finally arrested.

Follow @TheRSMS

TMZ reports:

It all started on Monday … cops say Ashley Danyelle Phelps tried to rob a Check Into Cash in Greenville — and told employees she had a bomb. Someone pressed a panic button and Phelps fled without any loot.

The next day, cops say Phelps tried to hit another Check Into Cash store — but failed so she went to an Advance America shop instead and once again told employees she had a bomb.

Police responded and 37-year-old Phelps was captured a short time later.

She was formally charged with 2 counts of armed robbery, 2 counts of making a bomb threat and 1 count of attempted armed robbery.

According to the outlet, Garnett and his sister are no longer close.

The Latest:

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times 16 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times 1. Martin Sheen: 66 times 1 of 16 2. Bobby Brown: 7 times 2 of 16 3. Mike Tyson: 7 times 3 of 16 4. Robert Downey Jr.: 6 times 4 of 16 5. DMX: 13 times 5 of 16 6. Lil’ Wayne: 4 times 6 of 16 7. Sean Penn: 6 times 7 of 16 8. Lindsay Lohan: 6 times 8 of 16 9. Chris Brown: 2 Times 9 of 16 10. Paris Hilton: 3 times 10 of 16 11. Foxy Brown: 7 times 11 of 16 12. R. Kelly: 3 times 12 of 16 13. Naomi Campbell: 3 times 13 of 16 14. George Michael: 7 times 14 of 16 15. Charles Barkley: 4 times 15 of 16 16. The late Amy Winehouse: 5 times 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Kevin Garnett’s Sister Arrested For Attempted Bomb Threat Robbery Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

—

Photo: Greenville County Detention Center

Kevin Garnett’s Sister Arrested For Attempted Bomb Threat Robbery was originally published on hiphopwired.com