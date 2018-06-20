Jamie Foxx made headlines after he was accused of slapping a woman with his penis. Special K brought up the story again and mentioned that the accuser is now experiencing some trauma. She also is going through PTSD after hearing the names Wille Dixon or Richard.
The woman doesn’t like seeing corndogs, pickles or mushrooms as well. Special K also talked about her getting scared when Dodge Magnums pull up. Aretha Franklin made the news as well for filing a complaint because a man fell asleep while he was giving her a massage at a spa.
RELATED: Why The Allegations Against Jamie Foxx Are Making People Think Of Him Differently [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Woman With Private Part, Promises To Fight Charge
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Set To Star In Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Movie
The Latest:
- Names That Traumatize Jamie Foxx’s Accuser [EXCLUSIVE]
- Marlon Wayans Told The Truth About Ben Carson And Conservatives Are Upset [VIDEO]
- Black Tony: “I’m Comin’ In There Like A Trap Superhero” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ronnie DeVoe Wins Father’s Day [PHOTOS]
- Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre’s Romantic Vacation Is Serving Real Body Goals [PHOTOS]
- NBA Champ Nick Young Endorses Legalization… Of Cocaine? [VIDEO]
- Will The Kardashians Ruin Tiffany Haddish’s Career For MTV Movie & TV Awards Joke? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- The Smithsonian’s Oprah Exhibit Is About So Much More Than Oprah
- Everything We Know About The Allegations Against Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr.
- XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death