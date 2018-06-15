Jamie Foxx has been making headlines recently as a woman came forward claiming he allegedly sexually assaulted her. She claims that Jamie asked her to perform oral sex and when she didn’t want to he slapped her with his penis. Everyone was confused because that would mean she was on her knees already or he has a big penis.
The woman mentioned that this alleged incident took place in 2002 and is coming forward now so other women can if they want. Bow Wow spoke out about this incident and is tired of women making false claims as well as hiring the same lawyer. He believes it makes women that are really being assaulted look bad. We will have to just wait to see what happens with this story.
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Woman With Private Part, Promises To Fight Charge
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Set To Star In Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Movie
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Jamie Foxx To Host The 2018 BET Awards
The Latest:
- Bill Cosby Has Fired All His Lawyers
- Why The Allegations Against Jamie Foxx Are Making People Think Of Him Differently [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Flirts With Mz. Shyneka: “I’m Doing Everything I Did When I Was 18”
- Faith Academy Accused Of School Racism In Federal Complaint
- Woman Talks About Her Date With A Toothless Man Who Ordered Nachos [EXCLUSIVE]
- Could You Co-Parent With An Estranged Ex?
- Sonic Pickle Juice Slushie Review [VIDEO]
- Why Nas’ New Album Is So Highly Anticipated [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Chief Keef Will Have To Do To Get The Upperhand On Tekashi 6ix9ine [EXCLUSIVE]
- Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]