Why The Allegations Against Jamie Foxx Are Making People Think Of Him Differently [EXCLUSIVE]

Jamie Foxx has been making headlines recently as a woman came forward claiming he allegedly sexually assaulted her. She claims that Jamie asked her to perform oral sex and when she didn’t want to he slapped her with his penis. Everyone was confused because that would mean she was on her knees already or he has a big penis.

Follow @TheRSMS

The woman mentioned that this alleged incident took place in 2002 and is coming forward now so other women can if they want. Bow Wow spoke out about this incident and is tired of women making false claims as well as hiring the same lawyer. He believes it makes women that are really being assaulted look bad. We will have to just wait to see what happens with this story.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Woman With Private Part, Promises To Fight Charge

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Set To Star In Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Movie

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx To Host The 2018 BET Awards

The Latest:

Jamie Foxx Through The Years 22 photos Launch gallery Jamie Foxx Through The Years 1. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 1 of 22 2. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 2 of 22 3. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 3 of 22 4. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 4 of 22 5. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 5 of 22 6. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 6 of 22 7. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR Photos 7 of 22 8. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 8 of 22 9. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 9 of 22 10. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 10 of 22 11. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:AP 11 of 22 12. jamie-foxx-django-Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:AP 12 of 22 13. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 13 of 22 14. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 14 of 22 15. jamie-foxx-retna-Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 15 of 22 16. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 16 of 22 17. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:AP 17 of 22 18. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 18 of 22 19. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 19 of 22 20. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:AP 20 of 22 21. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 21 of 22 22. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years Source:PR 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Why The Allegations Against Jamie Foxx Are Making People Think Of Him Differently [EXCLUSIVE] Jamie Foxx Through The Years