Eva Marcille Officially Joining “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Cast

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15

Source: Bravo / Getty

It seemed like the writing was on the wall. With the ousting of both Kim and Sheree, it was clear that Bravo needed to bring someone else on to officially hold the peach. And according to theJasmineBrandthat person is Eva Marcille.

The “America’s Next Top Model” alum and new mom for the second time, will become an official cast member for season 11 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

According to sources, her storyline will center around raising her newborn (Marcille and her fiancee, attorney Michael Sterling, welcomed their son, Michael Sterling Jr. into the world last month.)

Since the couple has been engaged since this past Christmas, there is a strong chance viewers will be able to watch as the couple prepare to tie the knot.

Eva joined the ladies of RHOA last season after she was invited by NeNe Leakes.

Do you think it was a good decision to hand Marcille the peach? Will you continue to tune in?

