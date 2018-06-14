Rickey Smiley Gives Eva Marcille 3 Pieces Of Parenting Advice [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley has kids of his own and has raised a couple of other kids. Eva Marcille has a 4-year-old and just gave birth to a precious 8-week-old baby boy. She mentioned to Rickey that she hasn’t been getting a lot of sleep because he wakes up a lot through the night.
He told her to add a teaspoon of cereal to his bottle at the end of the night. Rickey believes he’s waking up because he’s hungry and this should help.
They also discussed teething and Rickey when his kids were babies would always have something for them to chew on or use his finger to rub the gums. It will give the baby relief and relax them. Rickey also spoke about protecting your kids from mosquitos during the summer.
