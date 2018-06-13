Eva Marcille Reveals How To Make Bomb Cornbread & Oxtails [EXCLUSIVE]

Eva Marcille might have been “America’s Next Top Model,” but baby she can cook her butt off too. She spoke to Rickey Smiley about her famous cornbread and it might make your mouth water. Eva also talked about how she adds a little corn in it and then after putting the butter on top she puts honey on top.

Rickey also talked about him and Juicy cooking together and how you can’t give everyone your recipes.

Eva then began talking about his famous oxtails. She even spoke about her and Rickey having a cook off with oxtails. Eva mentioned that she makes it a little Jamaican mixed with American. She adds butter beans, red potatoes and has a thick gravy! Listen to how you can cook oxtails like Eva.

