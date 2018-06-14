Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RSMS Videos
| 06.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell spoke about the new “Superfly,” movie that they are in, which comes out this weekend. They both are on dynamic shows and talked about what makes them so amazing. Trevor Jackson is currently on “grown-ish” and believes the writers is what makes the show.

He also loves the cast and talked about how they work so well together.

RELATED: Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Reveal How They Got Started Acting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jason Mitchell is on the hit show “The Chi,” and believes the story it tells is pretty amazing. The cast, directors and writers make the show and he’s excited to see what season 2 brings. Headkrack spoke about how the show sometimes stresses him out, but he is a huge fan.

RELATED: Trevor Jackson Lists Who He’ll Thank When He Wins A Grammy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Turns Out Delta Was Right & Jason Mitchell Was Wrong [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

CASSIUS was onhand to get a first look at all things SuperFly. The remake, starring Trevor Jackson, hits theaters this June 15. Check out our time on the Atlanta set in the gallery here.

Jason Mitchell , Television , trevor jackson

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close