Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell spoke about the new “Superfly,” movie that they are in, which comes out this weekend. They both are on dynamic shows and talked about what makes them so amazing. Trevor Jackson is currently on “grown-ish” and believes the writers is what makes the show.
He also loves the cast and talked about how they work so well together.
Jason Mitchell is on the hit show “The Chi,” and believes the story it tells is pretty amazing. The cast, directors and writers make the show and he’s excited to see what season 2 brings. Headkrack spoke about how the show sometimes stresses him out, but he is a huge fan.
