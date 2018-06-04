Black Tony Distraught Over Gucci Mane & Keyshia Key’oir Break Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called Rickey Smiley and he was crying on the phone. Over the weekend rumors swirled about Gucci Mane and Keyshia Key’oir breaking up. Black Tony is so distraught over this and wants someone to go to the house to check on them.
He also didn’t understand why the radio show wasn’t talking about it. Rickey mentioned that he doesn’t believe it’s true, but Black Tony kept crying. Guess we will have to wait and see what happens.
