Cher Explains Why She Prefers Dating Younger Men: “Guys My Age Are All Dead”

In a recent interview with Jennifer Hudson, Cher dropped some truth bombs about her love life, leaving everyone both amused and empowered by her signature wit.

The secret to her preference for younger men? Availability! At 77 (with her 78th birthday coming up soon), Cher revealed with a laugh that men her age are either “older” (meaning, no longer around) or simply too intimidated to approach her.

But this isn’t just about living in the moment or chasing youth. Cher explains that younger men, raised by strong, independent women like herself, seem more comfortable with her iconic status. It’s not a turn-off when a potential partner sees a reflection of his mom in her – it’s a badge of honor! This explains the age gap with her current boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards (38), whom she fell for (believe it or not) over text messages. While Edwards is the most significant age difference, Cher is no stranger to defying expectations in love. She’s been linked to actors Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, both roughly a decade younger, and her first husband, Sonny Bono, was 11 years her senior (though tragically passed away in 1998).

Cher’s dating philosophy is a breath of fresh air. Remember her iconic 1996 quote comparing men to dessert? They’re wonderful, but certainly not a necessity. And who could forget her epic response to her mother’s suggestion to settle down with a wealthy man? “Mom, I am a rich man!” Cher picks her partners because she genuinely enjoys them, not because she needs them to complete her.

Looking back, Cher’s dating history is a testament to her confidence and independence. She doesn’t shy away from unconventional relationships, and her strength and success make her an inspiration.

