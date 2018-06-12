Headkrack On Kids See Ghosts: “This Album Is Better Than ‘Ye’ To Me” [EXCLUSIVE]

Kid Cudi and Kanye West released “Kids See Ghosts,” and the fans really love it. Headkrack mentioned that he thinks this album is better than Kanye’s. He only listened to it a little, but he’s feeling this vibe.
Lil Wayne is a happy man now that he is free from Cash Money Records. He initially asked for $50 million, but settled for $10 million. Headkrack also spoke about a new artist 070 that he’s feeling. Her vibe is so different so make sure you check her out.
