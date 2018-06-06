CLOSE
Videos
Home > Videos

Issa Rae Takes Shots At Kanye West In Front Of Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]

207 reads
Leave a comment

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

14 photos Launch gallery

LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

Continue reading Issa Rae Takes Shots At Kanye West In Front Of Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]

LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

The 2018 CFDA Awards brought out some of Black Hollywood’s finest. While the fashion was undoubtedly on point the beauty looks were slaying, too! Whether it was nude lips, bold eyes, or even natural hairstyles on the step and repeat, we rounded up the top beauty looks…and where to buy them at all price points!

 

Issa Rae , Kanye West , kim kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close