What Kanye West Did To Get All Rappers Banned From A Ranch In Wyoming [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West had his album release party on a ranch in Wyoming. Headkrack spoke about how rappers are now banned from having events at the ranches in town. The woman that owns the ranch complained that it was a confusing event, had noise complaints and more.
Headkrack believes that since rappers aren’t welcomed there they can go to Idaho next time. He also spoke about the One Music Fest in Atlanta and how there are amazing performers touching the stage. Cardi B, Common, Miguel, Nas and more will perform.
RELATED: Issa Rae Takes Shots At Kanye West In Front Of Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]
RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Helping Donald Trump Get More Black Supporters? [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Kanye West Says He Completely Redid His Album After TMZ Episode [VIDEO]
RELATED: How Kanye West Disappointed Fans…. Again [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Who Should Pay The Bills? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Beyoncé & Jay -Z Show Off Rumi & Sir! [PHOTOS]
- Instagram To Take On YouTube By Allowing Users To Post Hour-Long Video, Reportedly
- Rickey Smiley Does Hilarious Reading Of Obituary By Family That Kept It Too Real [EXCLUSIVE]
- Raunchy Church Signs Will Have You Asking For Forgiveness [PHOTOS]
- How Janet Jackson’s Nanny Unnecessarily Created A Problem With Her Ex [EXCLUSIVE]
- Police Pummel Innocent Black Man Until He’s Unconscious [VIDEO]
- Nintendo NES Classic: Remembering The Struggle To Make It Work! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Gives Post-Surgery Update [EXCLUSIVE]
- Trump Grants Alice Marie Johnson Clemency After Kim Kardashian’s White House Visit