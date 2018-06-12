Dr. Alduan Tartt: “It Is Manly To Admit That You Have Feelings” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

After the recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, Dr. Alduan Tartt spoke about depression. Dr. Alduan Tartt spoke about the signs to look for when someone might be depressed or wanting to commit suicide. One listener called in to ask what are some things you can do if you’re showing signs of depression, but don’t have the money for help.
Dr. Alduan told the caller that it’s good to realize something is wrong and to confess how you feel because a lot of men don’t. He suggested going to a church where they could possibly have someone there to help you. If you are in need of help make sure you go get it.
RELATED: Dr. Alduan Tartt Gives 3 Signs Someone Might Be Suicidal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Dr. Alduan Tartt Explains How The Education System Should Help Prevent School Shootings [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Alarming Info About Suicide For Black Children
