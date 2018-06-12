J. Prince has been in the music game for quite sometime. He spoke to Headkrack about the time he was hanging out and heard from the streets that things could possibly happen to Biggie. J. Prince mentioned that he spoke to Diddy about it because he didn’t want to know something and not share it with Biggie’s team.
He recalls warning Diddy and believed at that time received it.
RELATED: J Prince Had Something Serious To Say About Birdman & Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]
They felt secure at the time, but Biggie still ended up being murdered and we still don’t know who committed this crime. Headkrack spoke about how he believes if Tupac and Biggie got the chance to go into a room and settle things both would still be with us.
RELATED: J. Prince Talks About Not Knowing His Real Father And Almost Dating His Sister [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
J. Prince also spoke out about the Pusha T and Drake beef. After speaking about it he began receiving threatening text messages. He mentioned it doesn’t mean nothing to him and said, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.”
RELATED: Headkrack Explains How “Unsolved” Got The Facts Wrong About Biggie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
The Latest:
- J. Prince Tells How He Tried To Warn Biggie His Life Was In Danger [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Family Of 15-Year-Old Sadaria Davis Speaks Out For The First Time After Killing
- LHHATL Recap: Spice & Tokyo Vanity Bring Their Fisticuffs To The Dude Ranch
- Kevin Durant Already Contemplating Retirement After Back To Back Championships
- Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson From “Saturday Night Live” Are Engaged
- Will LeBron James’ Mom’s Ex Expose Beyoncé As Bron Bron’s Sidepiece?
- Kamiyah Mobley’s Kidnapper Has Finally Been Sentenced
- Kandi Burruss Brings “Kandi Koated Nights” To Bravo
- Democrats Run To Obama For Advice As Trump’s Chances In 2020 Improve
- IHOP Officially Becomes The International House Of Burgers, IHOB Slander Flourishes