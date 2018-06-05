How 21 Savage Has Shown His Growth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

21 Savage has a special message for everyone and is showing growth. The rapper recently mentioned that he wants to give up his rachet ways and would like everyone to kill the beef. He believes that people want to watch us kill each other and it should never be that way.

Follow @TheRSMS

LeBron James is very excited about his cover on the NBA 2K 20th Anniversary edition. He’s loved the game of basketball all is life and is so happy about this. Headkrack mentioned that the Cleveland Cavaliers may not win the NBA Finals, but in this game they could.

RELATED: 21 Savage Covers Funeral Costs For Atlanta Toddler Killed In Drive-By

RELATED: Amber Rose Confirms Break Up With 21 Savage

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: 21 Savage Announces His Charitable Efforts On “The Ellen Show” [VIDEO]

RELATED: 21 Savage Is Working On Another Career Path [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: