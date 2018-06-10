CLOSE
21 Savage Stopped Wearing Jewelry, “Getting Richer” [VIDEO]

21 Savage ain't never going broke.

Source: ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 17: Rapper 21 Savage at ASCAP x Avion Tequila presents The Dinner for 21 Savage at KR Steakhouse on August 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On the quiet, 21 Savage may be one of the wokest out. The Atlanta rapper recently explained why he stopped wearing jewelry, and how he’s richer for it—figuratively and literally. 

Vogue caught up with the Saint Laurent Don and tagged along with him to the Saint Laurent mens show as he felt vibrant, elegant and exquisite—his words.

“I stopped wearing jewelry for a couple of reasons,” said 21. “One is because everybody wears jewelry. I outgrew it. I’m getting a little wiser and growing.”

He added, “Another reason is because the richest people that I’ve ever met in my life, they’ve never had on jewelry. Every time I meet somebody who’s very, very rich, like wealthy, I’ve never seen them with jewelry on. And ever since I’ve been saving money and not spending it on jewelry, I’ve been getting way richer.”

Facts. 21 Savage was listed on Forbes’ 2018 Future Hip-Hop Moguls list, so he’s on to something.

21 Savage Stopped Wearing Jewelry, “Getting Richer” [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

