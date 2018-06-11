How Ciara Is Protecting Her Coins [EXCLUSIVE]

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson are investing in a MLB team that is going to Portland. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that the two invested separately and Ciara is making sure that if they break up she will still have a portion of ownership. This is a very smart idea because all of her coins will be protected.
Everyone has been talking about Beyonce and the twins, Rumi and Sir. She allegedly showed two different sets of twins. Gary mentioned that her real kids are in the vow renewal photos.
