Ciara and Russell Wilson have had such a beautiful relationship we’ve watch develop. She recently did an interview and spoke about how it was all God’s timing on when she met Russell. What many don’t know is after breaking up with Future she took time to reflect on herself.
When she began dating Russell she had no idea she found her husband. Ciara’s piece of advice to women is to write everything down, know what you want and there is power in the tongue. Gary With Da Tea even spoke about Pepa allegedly dating a married man.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby Sienna Had The Cutest Birthday [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Future Accused Of Being An Absentee Father To The Child He Had And Ciara Share
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Aren’t Ciara & Rihanna Friends With Each Other?[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Black Tony Reveals He’s Been Cast In “Black Panther 2” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Mac Miller Popped For DUI, “Most Polite Intoxicated Person”
- Documentary Suggests Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee Dee Warwick
- What Ciara Did For Herself To Find A Man As Good As Russell Wilson [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Charlottesville Protest Couple Wed After Racist And Violent White Nationalist Rally
- How To Hear Yanny AND Laurel [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley: “Some People Are Using Police Officers To Sic’ Em On Black People” [EXCLUSIVE]
- “Empire” Recap: Andre Makes Major Moves To Save Empire From Eddie The Snake
- Yale Student Is Demanding The White Woman Who Called The Police On Her Be Expelled
- The Problems With The Security Guard Who Got T.I. Arrested [EXCLUSIVE]