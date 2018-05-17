What Ciara Did For Herself To Find A Man As Good As Russell Wilson [EXCLUSIVE]

Ciara and Russell Wilson have had such a beautiful relationship we’ve watch develop. She recently did an interview and spoke about how it was all God’s timing on when she met Russell. What many don’t know is after breaking up with Future she took time to reflect on herself.

Follow @TheRSMS

When she began dating Russell she had no idea she found her husband. Ciara’s piece of advice to women is to write everything down, know what you want and there is power in the tongue. Gary With Da Tea even spoke about Pepa allegedly dating a married man.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby Sienna Had The Cutest Birthday [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Future Accused Of Being An Absentee Father To The Child He Had And Ciara Share

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Aren’t Ciara & Rihanna Friends With Each Other?[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: