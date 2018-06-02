Black Tony Misses Work To Do Something Fantastical [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work again and Rickey Smiley is tired of it. He was in the trap last night and was smoking with some of his people. One of them are in love with Black Tony’s sister and wants to marry her.

The man brought over a bull, chickens and some other animals to impress them. Black Tony has an idea to mate the pitbull and the bull. He is going to sell that dog for $1000 even though everyone thinks it’s not a good idea.

