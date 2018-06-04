Rickey Smiley wasn’t ready for this woman to go off on him about her car during a prank call. When he got on the phone with her he mentioned that he was coming to get her car and she immediately began to curse him out. As he began to tell why she wouldn’t let him get a word in that’s when Rickey said she needs to get her ass whooped.

Follow @TheRSMS

The lady on the phone told him to come over and fight her. As Rickey kept talking smack to her she hung up the phone. Rickey couldn’t help but laugh at the whole situation.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Prank Calls A Car Wash [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Preaches About Homemade Ice Cream & Zebra Cake [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Paternity Test Inspires “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast To Recite Michael Jackson Lyrics! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tells Who Should Be The Starting QB For Alabama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS] 8 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 8 2. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 8 3. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 8 4. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 8 5. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 8 6. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 8 7. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 8 8. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Accuses A Woman Of Not Paying Her Car Note [EXCLUSIVE] Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]