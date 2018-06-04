Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Accuses A Woman Of Not Paying Her Car Note [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley wasn’t ready for this woman to go off on him about her car during a prank call. When he got on the phone with her he mentioned that he was coming to get her car and she immediately began to curse him out. As he began to tell why she wouldn’t let him get a word in that’s when Rickey said she needs to get her ass whooped.
The lady on the phone told him to come over and fight her. As Rickey kept talking smack to her she hung up the phone. Rickey couldn’t help but laugh at the whole situation.
