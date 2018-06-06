Prank Call: How A Woman Reacted When Her Daughter’s Called A Skeezer [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. messed with the wrong mother this morning. She spoke to a woman about how she raised her children and that he didn’t want the younger daughter going down the wrong path. One of them got pregnant and Roy believes that she’s a heifer.

The mother on the phone went off and began to curse at him. She hung up and when Roy called her back she told him she’s coming to whoop his ass. After a little while longer Roy confessed, but you won’t believe her reaction.

