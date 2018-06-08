A couple weeks ago Pusha T exposed Drake claiming he had a child that he didn’t take care of with a porn star. Gary With Da Tea told a story about another woman coming forward claiming that she has a 2-year-old with the rapper. She spoke about how her child is waiting for Drake to come visit.
Gilbert Arenas is also making headlines. His ex-girlfriend claims that he threatening to send her naked pictures to her 10-year-old son. Gary also spoke about Fabolous and Emily B having a lavish birthday party for a 3-year-old.
RELATED: Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Drake’s Dad Should Leave Wendy Williams Alone [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Will Drake & Pusha T’s Beef Last All Summer? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Does Drake Have Another Secret Child? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Celebrities Remember Anthony Bourdain
- Whitney Houston’s Bible Is Up For Sale
- Russell Simmons Emerges To Critique Release Of Alice Johnson
- CNN’s “Parts Unknown” Host Anthony Bourdain Found Dead
- Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To Prove She Didn’t Steal A Bikini
- Will Smith Blamed By The First Aunt Viv For Her Son’s Suicide Attempt
- Lil Wayne Wins $10 Million Legal Battle With Cash Money Records
- Gilbert Arenas Hit With Restraining Order For Allegedly Threatening Woman With Naked Pics/Videos
- Is Jay-Z Tired Of Beyonce Being Grand? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]