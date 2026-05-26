Trump Annual Exams At Walter Reed Seem To Be Happening Every 6 Months

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

President Donald Trump paid a visit to Walter Reed National Military Hospital for what he called his “6-month physical,” or what he referred to last October as his “sort of semi-annual physical,” while the White House called it “routine yearly checkup,” despite it coming six months after his annual physical, which took place in April of last year.

Basically, instead of just admitting that Trump is an old man who needs to undergo more frequent medical visits than a younger man would need to, everybody at the White House is pretending they’re not sure how long a year is.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center,” Trump posted on social media, according to CBS News. “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

The truth — which, ironically, can’t be found in any of the president’s “Truth” Social posts — is that Trump is suffering from the kind of chronic ailments that come with age, which might be less embarrassing for him if he hadn’t spent so much time harping on the perceived physical and cognitive decline of former President “Sleepy Joe” Biden, claiming to be a physically fit 35-year-old in the body of a clearly-not-fit 79-year-old, and claiming to have superior cognitive and intellectual abilities than that of much younger Democrats, who he says couldn’t pass the IQ test that he took, which actually turned out to be a dementia screening.

Just saying, perhaps if he didn’t spend so much time projecting his insecurities onto his political rivals, calling them “mentally impaired and “low IQ,” among other things, he wouldn’t need to keep going out of his way to preempt concerns that he’s a decaying corpse who just happens to still be drawing breath.

Here’s Trump trying to convince us that he’s getting “YOUNGER” in a caption over a photo of him standing next to Xi Jinping, the president of the People’s Republic of China.

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Of course, no one agreed that he looked like he was getting younger. Some did express concerns that he might be shrinking, though.

Anyway, his staff and Cabinet members are also working overtime to dismiss concerns that Trump might be in physical decline.

From CBS:

In July, the White House revealed the president experiences chronic venous insufficiency, a relatively common type of venous disease that occurs when veins in the legs are damaged, resulting in them not managing blood flow back to the heart as well as they should. Johns Hopkins Medicine notes on its website that the condition is “not a serious health threat” but “can be painful and disabling.” But White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella said that an examination revealed no evidence of a more serious condition such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, and the president remains in “excellent” overall health. While presidents have access to medical care at the White House, they typically visit Walter Reed for more extensive examinations.

It’s worth noting that Trump turns 80 next month. He’d probably still call what he’s going through a midlife crisis, you know, with him physically being 35 and all.

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Trump Annual Exams At Walter Reed Seem To Be Happening Every 6 Months was originally published on newsone.com