CNN’s “Parts Unknown” Host Anthony Bourdain Found Dead

CNN Host Anthony Bourdain has died. Bourdain was unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. CNN reports the cause of death is suicide.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

CNN released a statement:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

RELATED: Will Smith Blamed By The First Aunt Viv For Her Son’s Suicide Attempt

Bourdain, a world-renowned chef began his television career as host of “A Cook’s Tour” on the Food Network. Afterward, he joined the Travel Channel as host of “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.” “No Reservations” earned Bourdain two Emmy Awards.

RELATED: Shocking Stats About Suicide [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: 10 Celebrities We’ve Lost To Suicide [PHOTOS]

In 2013, Bourdain joined CNN has the host of “Parts Unknown,” travel and food show which showed the chef going all around the world in lesser parts of the planent exploring different cultures and food.

RELATED: Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dead At 55

Kate Spade was found dead in her home June 5th. This is the second celebrity suicide this week. Designerin her home June 5th.

RELATED: Former Dairy Queen Manager Faces Charges After Allegedly Bullying Teen Boy Into Suicide

The Latest:

Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide 9 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide 1. Singer-songwriter Kehlani Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Actor Wentworth Miller Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. UFC fighter Ronda Rousey Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Actress Halle Berry Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Rapper Eminem Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Comedian Richard Pryor Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Rapper Kanye West Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Actor Robin Williams Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Rock star Kurt Cobain Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading CNN’s “Parts Unknown” Host Anthony Bourdain Found Dead Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

CNN’s “Parts Unknown” Host Anthony Bourdain Found Dead was originally published on woldcnews.com