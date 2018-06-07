Jeff Johnson spoke about the suicide of Kate Spade and how tragic it is. He mentioned that suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death between the ages of 10-14.
Jeff also spoke about how there are cases documented where kids as young as 5 have committed suicide. He doesn’t want this to be brushed under the rug and wants parents/guardians to pay attention to the warning signs.
RELATED: Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dead At 55
Kim Kardashian went to speak with President Donald Trump to speak about Alice Johnson and prison reform. Alice was in jail serving a life sentenced and was a non-violent drug offender. She is now out of prison because of Trump and Jeff doesn’t want this to be used as a circus.
RELATED: What We Know About The Suicide Of Golden Krust CEO Lowell Hawthorne
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Officer Arrested After Being Accused Of Tampering In Suicide Case
The Latest:
- Is Jay-Z Tired Of Beyonce For Being So Grand? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shocking Stats About Suicide [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Donald Glover Would Make A Good Willie Wonka [EXCLUSIVE]
- UPS Boots HR Supervisor For Racist Facebook Rant
- Damon Williams Remembers The Joke That Messed Up His Shoes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Tamera Mowry Housley Said She Prayed Her Daughter Would Be Brown Like Her [VIDEO]
- Is Beyonce Trying To Take Media Attention Off Of Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Was Future Savage For Bailing On An IG Model? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Kevin Garnett’s Sister Arrested For Attempted Bomb Threat Robbery